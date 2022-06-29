Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $247.12

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 247.12 ($3.03) and traded as low as GBX 217 ($2.66). Jarvis Securities shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.76), with a volume of 14,313 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 223.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 247. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Get Jarvis Securities alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Jarvis Securities’s payout ratio is 0.97%.

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jarvis Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jarvis Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.