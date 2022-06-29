JB Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Avantor by 10.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Avantor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Avantor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,337,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,587,000 after buying an additional 51,829 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Avantor by 655.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 147,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,335,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $34.23.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

