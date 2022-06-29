JB Capital LLC Buys 1,157 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Mondelez International by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,280,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International stock opened at $61.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average is $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

