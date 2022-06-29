JB Capital LLC Buys 24,748 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,748 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. JB Capital LLC owned 0.47% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $16,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 47,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

IYE stock opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.64.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

