JB Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $283.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.