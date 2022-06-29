JB Capital LLC Increases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

JB Capital LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PXD opened at $235.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $7.38 dividend. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.71.

In related news, Director Frank A. Risch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.81, for a total value of $254,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,835 shares of company stock worth $2,694,467 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

