JB Capital LLC Invests $870,000 in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Bunge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth about $1,341,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.88.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bunge (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.