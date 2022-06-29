JB Capital LLC Makes New $959,000 Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG stock opened at $64.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.29.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $34,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $148,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

