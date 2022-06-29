JB Capital LLC Sells 4,885 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

JB Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

ES stock opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.48.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,953 shares of company stock worth $995,989. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

