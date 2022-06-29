Jeff Alexander Walsh Sells 200,000 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,172,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,641,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $298,000.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $211,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:LDI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. 952,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,147. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $451.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). loanDepot had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $503.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $5,182,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot (Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.