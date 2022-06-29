Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Jefferies Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Jefferies Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 67.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.