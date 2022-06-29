Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Jefferies Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Jefferies Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

NYSE:JEF opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after buying an additional 2,223,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 187.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after acquiring an additional 428,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after buying an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 327.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 134,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 103,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

