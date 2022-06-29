Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

JEF opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $44.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JEF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

