JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up 2.3% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $12,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.63.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $194.91. 4,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.