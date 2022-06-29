JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,172 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 1.8% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

NYSE:LHX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $235.99. 1,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,415. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.34 and a 200 day moving average of $234.22.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

