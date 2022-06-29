JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,278 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 203.0% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 16.8% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,906 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.96. 17,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,670,618. The company has a market capitalization of $172.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $399.69 and its 200 day moving average is $459.04. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

