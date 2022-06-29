JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 537.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.92. 2,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.43 and a 200-day moving average of $148.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.86.

In other news, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

