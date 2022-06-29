JGP Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

JGP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.67.

NYSE RMD traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $212.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,852. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total transaction of $1,149,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $82,081,360.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,269,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,508. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

