JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 78.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,426. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.42.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

