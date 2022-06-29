JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $7.23 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 61.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,917,000 after buying an additional 808,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,480. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.63.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

In related news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,149.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

