JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) Short Interest Update

JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the May 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,311,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS JNSH traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 170,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,230. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. JNS has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

About JNS (Get Rating)

JNS Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical design build construction services contractor in the United States. The company is based in Wheeling, Illinois.

