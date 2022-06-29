JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) Short Interest Update

JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the May 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,311,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS JNSH traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 170,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,230. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. JNS has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
About JNS (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JNS (JNSH)
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
Receive News & Ratings for JNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.