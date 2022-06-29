John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.

WLY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.09. 1,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72. John Wiley & Sons has a 12 month low of $45.64 and a 12 month high of $60.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

In related news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $53,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,234.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

