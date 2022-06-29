Jonestown Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:JNES) Trading Down 3.1%

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co. (OTCMKTS:JNES – Get Rating) shares were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.75 and last traded at $26.75. Approximately 463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35.

Get Jonestown Bank & Trust alerts:

About Jonestown Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:JNES)

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co provides banking products and services in Lebanon County and Northern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, statement savings, club accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jonestown Bank & Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jonestown Bank & Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.