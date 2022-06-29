JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Price Target to €111.00

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €113.00 ($120.21) to €111.00 ($118.09) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris to €134.00 ($142.55) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €114.00 ($121.28) to €107.00 ($113.83) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Aeroports de Paris stock remained flat at $$140.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.70. Aeroports de Paris has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.