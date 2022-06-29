JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target to $35.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

CDLX opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $824.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $134.91.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,190.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John V. Balen bought 5,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $137,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,265.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,547. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 57.8% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $336,000. PB Investment Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 25.1% during the first quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 234,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 46,922 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 16.1% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

