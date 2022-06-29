JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.10 Per Share

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $1.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MATE stock opened at GBX 95.91 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 102.79. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income has a 1 year low of GBX 92 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 110.45 ($1.36).

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

