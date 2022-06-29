JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) Shares Sold by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,921 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for 0.6% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,631,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $49.75. 1,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,007. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average is $51.97. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $55.90.

