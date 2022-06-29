Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Down 99.5% in June

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the May 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JUGRF stock remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 48,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,305. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12. Juggernaut Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.21.

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

