Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.01

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 409538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

JTKWY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

