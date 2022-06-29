Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Acquires 4,822 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $114.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.96. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

