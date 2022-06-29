Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,479 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.26. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

