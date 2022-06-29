Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $118.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.68. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

