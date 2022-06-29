Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Has $9.52 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 6.0% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,367,000 after acquiring an additional 533,829 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,987,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,822,000 after acquiring an additional 296,662 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,542,000 after acquiring an additional 290,099 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG opened at $143.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.12 and a 200 day moving average of $158.26.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

