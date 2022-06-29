Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.
Shares of DGRO opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average is $52.26.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.