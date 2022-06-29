Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of DGRO opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average is $52.26.

