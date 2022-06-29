Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Sells 67 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Stone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 23,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $221.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.90. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.