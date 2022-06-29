Karpas Strategies LLC Buys 13,773 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 51.7% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 517,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 176,303 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $70,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 8.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 202,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,815 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 42,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

