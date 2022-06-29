Karpas Strategies LLC Buys 3,358 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAS opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $64.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.70.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.