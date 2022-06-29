Karpas Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Karpas Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $243.76 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.16 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.52 and its 200 day moving average is $287.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.43 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.20%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $275.00 to $253.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

