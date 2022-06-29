Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the May 31st total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $142,000.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.