Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.74

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.74 and traded as high as C$15.84. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$15.52, with a volume of 7,555 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$177.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0946 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -129.04%.

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

