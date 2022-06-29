Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Kennametal worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 623.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,640,000 after buying an additional 1,239,213 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,955,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,655 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,917,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,219,000 after purchasing an additional 174,596 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Kennametal by 2,338.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 156,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 150,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 30.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 371,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 86,847 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert purchased 36,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,402.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Loop Capital cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kennametal from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Shares of Kennametal stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.27. 17,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,776. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.90.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $512.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

