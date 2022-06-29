Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Short Interest Up 489.3% in June

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 489.3% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KCGI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth $430,000.

Shares of KCGI opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

