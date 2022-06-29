Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Holdings Lifted by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,413,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,775 shares of company stock worth $2,090,831 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. UBS Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of KDP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.80. 190,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,263,514. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

