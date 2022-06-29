Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

KDP opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $39.35.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,775 shares of company stock worth $2,090,831 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. UBS Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.