Kier Group (LON:KIE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $88.67

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 88.67 ($1.09) and traded as low as GBX 68.90 ($0.85). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 69.30 ($0.85), with a volume of 398,377 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.45) target price on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 75.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 88.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £310.58 million and a P/E ratio of 69.39.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the U.K.

