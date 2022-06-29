Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) PT Lowered to €70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($117.02) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €100.00 ($106.38) to €86.00 ($91.49) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €120.00 ($127.66) to €75.00 ($79.79) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €80.00 ($85.11) to €70.00 ($74.47) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €93.00 ($98.94) to €95.00 ($101.06) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $63.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $59.41 and a 1-year high of $126.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.11.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

