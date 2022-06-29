KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 3,118 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.4% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,450,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,904,000 after purchasing an additional 45,252 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 20.1% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO stock opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $269.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.70.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

