KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 4,393 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 34.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 215,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 55,461 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3,391.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 140,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 135,990 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,075,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,979,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $105.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.20.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

