KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $2,244,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $475,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 51,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $130.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $128.19 and a fifty-two week high of $203.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

