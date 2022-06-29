KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 391.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $208,000. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO opened at $535.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $209.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $541.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.